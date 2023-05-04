Assam: Massive Urea Hoarding Nexus Busted In Barpeta Road

Huge quantities of subsidized urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers estimated to be worth in crores were seized during an operation at a warehouse in Assam’s Barpeta district on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, an operation was carried out under the leadership of Nilotpal Saikia, an official at the Salbari sub-division police in the Baksa district of Assam last night at Khairabari village near Barpeta Road, during which the large stash of hoarded fertilizers was seized.
Police officials informed that along with the subsidized urea, they seized several sacks of fertilizers under various brands and packaging materials including machines from the warehouse.
Meanwhile, police suspect the involvement of one person in this hoarding operation. He was identified as Nayab Ali. Officials mentioned that the suspect was able to flee from the spot before the arrival of the police.
However, the police was able to bring in the driver and co-pilot of a vehicle from the scene who were bringing in the siphoned materials meant for storing at the warehouse.
Baksa Police had intercepted a Bolero vehicle filled with smuggled fertilizers on national highway 27 at Simlaguri village in the district, informed Salbari sub-division police officer Nilotpal Saikia who led the operation.
The Bolero pickup vehicle was caught after specific information about a possible smuggling bid of subsidized urea from Barpeta Road to Shillong was received by the police. Later on, based on the confession of the driver, police raided the warehouse belonging to Nayab Ali in Khairabari, Barpeta Road. During the raid, officials seized huge quantities of subsidized urea and DAP fertilizers from the warehouse.
According to the police, instead of selling the subsidized urea to farmers, they were being stocked at the warehouse. There the smuggled urea was being repackaged to sell at higher prices elsewhere.
It is worth mentioning that this practice of black marketing the government-subsidized urea, repackaging, and selling it for higher profit margin has been going on for years. This has impacted the local farmers who have had to buy the subsidized urea at higher prices.
An investigation into the nexus has been initiated by Barpeta Road Police and the police are looking into the matter. Further information will be revealed in due course.