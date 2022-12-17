Assam: Barpeta Dist Admin Bans Soil Excavation on River Banks

The Barpeta district administration on Saturday banned soil excavation on river or river banks to prevent soil erosion.

According to sources, the ban was issued by District Commissioner Ayush Garg to prohibit illegal excavation of land using machines.

The administration took cognizance that large-scale of illegal earth excavation was going on at different river banks of the district which has caused severe soil erosion.

The social erosion at river banks has threatened the life and property of local inhabitants.

The order read the following:

''And Whereas, unauthorized/illegal excavation of earth from other than any notified river/ river bank without proper NOC issued by District Administration has led to a revenue loss of government, Therefore, I, Sri Aayush Garg, IAS, District Magistrate. Barpeta in the exercise of powers conferred upon me U/S 144 CrPC. do hereby prohibit;

Excavation of earth from any river or riverbank within the district.

Excavation of earth by way of using machines from any river within the district.

Excavation of earth from any river or riverbank without NOC from District Administration.

Excavation of the earth is strictly prohibited in the heart of any river/river bank except authorized/notified earth mahals duly running with proper NOC issued by district administration against revenue paid to the government.”