Child Marriage in Assam: 3 Arrested, Groom on the Run

A case of child marriage has emerged from Chariatpur village under Kalgachia police station in Assam’s Barpeta district where a 14 year-old girl was allegedly forced into marriage with a man much elderly than her.

The accused family members involved in the alleged child marriage have been identified as Araz Khan, son of Shamsul Haque of Chariatpur village; Jamal Hussain, son of Osman Gani of Chatipur village in Chirang district; and Insan Ali, son of Hazrat Ali. However, the groom and several other key accused of his family are on the run while the police have managed to rescue the minor girl.

The incident caused a huge stir in the area, leading to a tense situation. According to the complaint, the groom’s family members obstructed the police from carrying out their duties. While three of the accused have been arrested, the main accused is remains absconding.

In light of the incident, locals have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent punishment to those responsible.

Further investigation is on.