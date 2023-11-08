Controversy Erupts at Barpeta School After Student Brings Beef Meat in Tiffin

A controversy has erupted at Ganakkuchi Adarsh Vidyalaya in Assam’s Barpeta district after a student from the minority community studying in class four of the school allegedly brought beef meat in his Tiffin meal, of late.
As per reports, there has been a strong reaction among parents after a section of students from the Hindu community who were studying in the same school during the Tiffin hours came to know about this and accordingly notified the matter to them.
Earlier, the pupils had notified some of the school teachers about the situation, and as a result, a heated situation prevailed at the school on Tuesday.
Notably, bringing any kind of meat in Tiffin box at Adarsh Vidyalayas are strictly prohibited, as per government rules.
It has also come to the fore that a group of parents in Ganakkuchi have raised their concern over the matter and have appraised the matter to the principal namely Abdus Shahid in writing. They also demanded appropriate probe into the incident.
The parents from Hindu community also alleged that the principal of the school was trying to cover up the incident.
One of the parents told the media, “At a time when students are barred from bringing any kind of meat in their Tiffin meal, then how come a student from a minority community was allowed to bring beef inside the school premises which is located right next to Ganakkuchi Satra. This is highly condemnable.”
The parents also claimed that such kind of activities inside the school premises will leave an adverse impact on the students from other communities.
Meanwhile, a copy of the written complaint given to the principal has also been forwarded to the District Commissioner of Barpeta and the Inspector of Schools in Barpeta district for necessary action.