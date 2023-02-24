Assam: Pratidin Time Journo, 3 Others Injured in Road Mishap in Barpeta

A journalist from Pratidin Time and three others sustained injuries after meeting with a road accident in Assam’s Barpeta on Friday morning.

According to sources, the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding dump truck.

The journalist has been identified as Nakul Talukdar who is a correspondent from Nalbari of Pratidin Time.

One of the witnesses said, “I came for morning walk when I saw a dumper overtaking a parked dumper on the road and without using any break the vehicle hit at the bolero car.”

Nakul Talukdar said, “I was travelling to Barpeta to admit my wife’s uncle to hospital when I saw that a speedy dumper from opposite side was coming towards us. The truck was overtaking another vehicle and came on wrong side. I tried to give way to the truck however, it hit on our car. The truck didn’t even try to use breaks. Although we didn’t sustain any major injuries yet the police should try to impose few rules and speed limit of these trucks as several accidents are mostly caused by dump trucks. The driver of the truck fled the scene however, another driver came to take the truck away which we stopped immediately. It is only because of locals we are alive now.”

The other injured were identified as Rabindra Pathak, Phulmati Pathak and Madhurjya Pathak. They were immediately taken to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for treatment.