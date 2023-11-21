Spurned Lover Attacks Minor Girl with Acid in Assam’s Barpeta

A 17-year-old girl is battling with life and death after her self-proclaimed lover allegedly attacked her with acid on Monday night.
The incident was reported at Gumir Pathar Village of Sarukhetri Assembly constituency under Barpeta district.
The injured victim has been identified as Nirufa Akhtar.
As per family members of the victim girl, one Rafizul Islam, a resident of Chakir Bhitha Village under Kayakusi police station area of Sarukhetri constituency of Barpeta, was involved in the acid attack.
Speaking to the media, a local villager said, “Rafizul Islam has been harassing the minor since past one year. He had tried to trap her into his love; however, the girl always refused his proposal. I was also told that the boy previously also made an attempt to kidnap her, but he failed. Lastly, the boy poured acid on her yesterday night while she was returning back home from a book fair here at Fazu Bazaar in Sarukhetri.”
Locals claimed that the incident took place at around 8 to 8.30 pm.
“Two youths came in a bike and threw acid on her body. The girl started to yell in pain. Hearing her screaming, the villagers rescued the girl and offered her help. They immediately shifted her to Barpeta Medical College Hospital in a very critical condition. Later, the doctors referred her to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati,” added the local villager.
The family members of the minor victim have already lodged an FIR at the Kayakusi police station in connection with the incident.
The father of the victim girl told the media, “My daughter is battling with life and death. She was attacked with acid last night. Her health condition is unstable, she is in pain. I know the person who was involved in the acid attack. I urge the Assam police to take strict action against the accused Rafizul Islam after initiating a probe into the matter. Personally, I want Rafizul to be sentenced to death by the court.”
Meanwhile, Police said that the individual Rafizul Islam, who was involved in the acid attack, also poured acid on his body and is also undergoing treatment at GMCH in a critical condition.
The case is investigated jointly by Barpeta and Kayakusi police.