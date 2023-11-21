Spurned Lover Attacks Minor Girl with Acid in Assam’s Barpeta

Speaking to the media, a local villager said, “Rafizul Islam has been harassing the minor since past one year. He had tried to trap her into his love; however, the girl always refused his proposal. I was also told that the boy previously also made an attempt to kidnap her, but he failed. Lastly, the boy poured acid on her yesterday night while she was returning back home from a book fair here at Fazu Bazaar in Sarukhetri.”