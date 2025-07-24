Villagers Protest as Beki River Swallows Homes, Farmland in Barpeta

A devastating wave of riverbank erosion caused by the Beki River has wreaked havoc in Sawrachar village under Kalgachia in Barpeta district, displacing hundreds and swallowing vast stretches of farmland. The natural calamity has sparked widespread panic and anguish among local residents, leading to a massive outpouring of protests against elected representatives.

According to local sources, the relentless erosion has already engulfed the homes and agricultural lands of hundreds of families in the area. Thousands of bighas of fertile farmland have reportedly been consumed by the river, leaving villagers in a state of despair.

In a powerful show of dissent, hundreds of men and women gathered on the riverbank, raising slogans and demanding immediate action to prevent further destruction. The protesters voiced strong resentment against local MLA Rafiqul Islam and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, accusing them of apathy and inaction.

Shouting slogans such as "Go back Rakibul Hussain," "Save us, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," and "Stop the erosion now," the aggrieved villagers demanded urgent, science-based intervention to curb the Beki River’s onslaught. The demonstrators also called upon Assam’s Minister of Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, to intervene and provide necessary assistance.

Speaking to reporters, many victims expressed their desperation, stating that repeated pleas over the years have gone unheard. "We are losing everything—our homes, our crops, our identity. If this continues, Sawrachar will disappear from the map," said one protester.

The villagers urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally look into the matter and take swift, concrete steps to implement erosion control mechanisms backed by scientific planning and execution. They also stressed the need for long-term infrastructure to protect vulnerable riverbank communities across the region.