Beyond Music: Singer Richa Bharradwaj Launches Foundation for Struggling Scholars

Assamese singer Richa Bharradwaj has officially announced the launch of the 'Richa Bharadwaj Foundation', taking a major step toward one of her long-cherished dreams.

In a heartfelt message shared through her social media, Richa said that she has decided to support meritorious students who are unable to continue their education due to financial difficulties.

She further mentioned that she has already been personally assisting more than 50 students, helping them pursue their studies despite economic challenges.

“From now on, we have decided to carry forward this work formally under the name Richa Bharadwaj Foundation. I sincerely seek your guidance and support. May God be my strength,” she said.

Richa also revealed that a few people learned about this initiative nearly a year ago, when she spoke about it during a conversation with Chakrrapani Parashar on his talk show.

Since then, many well-wishers have blessed and encouraged her, she said, adding that their support has enabled her to take this important step forward.

