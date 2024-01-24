Bharat Jodo 11th Day: RaGa Accuses Assam CM Of Corruption, Land Grabbing

Following the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other party members by Guwahati Police, the Congress MP took a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's 11th day.
Accusing CM Sarma, Gandhi stated, "Even if you have paan (betel leaves), the supari business lies with him... In the evening when you have paan, you will know that it belongs to the Chief Minister."
He further alleged that Sarma, whom he labeled as the "most corrupt Chief Minister in the country," engages in dubious activities like stealing land or money when people are distracted.
Gandhi continued to criticize the Assam chief ministe, asserting that the he owns land in the Kaziranga National Forest. He claimed, "He (Himanta) took away land at Kaziranga. Now whenever you go to watch rhino in Kaziranga, you will know that the Chief Minister owns the land there."
Accusing CM Sarma of spreading fear and hatred in the state, Gandhi claimed that the Chief Minister's influence extends to controlling media narratives. "Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them," stated Gandhi.
Further delving into the political dynamics, Gandhi alleged that the Assam Chief Minister is under the control of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He warned that if Sarma speaks against Shah, he would be swiftly expelled from the BJP.
"The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah. If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party in two minutes," claimed Gandhi.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Barpeta in Assam on Wednesday.