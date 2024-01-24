Bharat Jodo 11th Day: RaGa Accuses Assam CM Of Corruption, Land Grabbing

Accusing CM Sarma of spreading fear and hatred in the state, Gandhi claimed that the Chief Minister's influence extends to controlling media narratives. "Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them," stated Gandhi.