Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Strengthen Five Pillars of Justice: Congress

The Congress today said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is aimed at strengthening the five pillars of justice which in due course will strengthen and empower the people of the country.
Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here today, senior party leader and permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, Kanhaiya Kumar said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already identified five pillars of justice, which include justice of participation, justice for women, justice for youth, justice for farmers and justice for labourers.
He said representative and equitable participation in power was important. He observed that a large proportion of the population of the country was still denied most of the privileges.
On justice for women, he said, the Congress party envisions a safe and secure environment for women from street to the workplace.
About justice for youth, he pointed out, the unemployment rate right now in the country was highest in the last 45 years. He said, lakhs of vacancies were in the government departments and these were not being filled.
Similarly, he added, the farmers were not getting any justice. He pointed out, to get three anti-farmer laws withdrawn 700 farmers achieved martyrdom.
On labour justice, he said, most of the pro-labour laws have been repealed. He said, even the minimum wages law was not being properly implemented and nor was there any job security for anyone.
Kumar said, the purpose of the Nyay Yatra was to seek justice for the people of the country along these parameters.
Replying to a question over the obstruction and disruptions caused to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader said, it was being done under a purpose and plan. He said, having seen the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP government was now trying to sabotage the Nyay Yatra from day one.
He pointed out, it did not happen in Assam only, but even in Manipur and Meghalaya also. He said, in Manipur permission was denied to organize the starting programme at the Palace Ground. Similarly, he added, in Meghalaya, the permission to address university students was withdrawn after it had been granted earlier. Assam, he said, was only one in the series.