Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Appointed Assam’s New Chief Information Commissioner

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner of Assam.

The appointment was made following Mahanta's retirement as Assam DGP in January.

With his extensive experience in public service, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta's appointment as Chief Information Commissioner is regarded as a major development. Mahanta's appointment is anticipated to improve the state's information commission's operations and increase transparency in government dealings.

Mahanta was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch, and he previously held the position of Director General of Border. He is renowned for his outstanding service and dedication to the state police force.

On January 31, former Special DGP of Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh took charge as the new DGP with Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term ending.

On his last day of duty, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta inaugurated a newly constructed police restroom. The restroom has been constructed for police personnel of lower grade who come to Guwahati from across Assam for duty or for treatment-related issues.

A farewell parade was also organized for the retiring DGP at the end of which he thanked every police personnel who took part in it.