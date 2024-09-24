Bhumidhar Barman Attack: CBI Court Acquits 3 Ex-ULFA Leaders

Bhumidhar Barman, who served as the Chief Minister of Assam in 1996, survived three attacks on his life by the banned outfit ULFA. The first attack was in the year 1986 in Nalbari in front of the Belsor police station. The second attempt on his life was on January 20, 1990, while he was unfurling the tricolour at his Belsor residence. The ULFA tried a third time to assassinate him on December 30, 1995, at Laupara village under the Barkhetry assembly constituency in the Nalbari district.