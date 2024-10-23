Bhupen Borah Resigns as President of Asom Sonmilito Morcha

Caught in the middle of this political turmoil, Bhupen Borah decided to step down from his position, unable to handle the mounting pressure from various factions. In his resignation letter, Borah referred to a meeting held on October 18 in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and party overseers, where a five-member committee was formed to finalize the candidate for Behali. Despite assurances that the committee's recommendations would be accepted, Bora expressed frustration that the AICC had not approved the proposed candidate.