Bihar Man Arrested In Assam With Fake Gold

A man hailing from Bihar was arrested in Guwahati’s Downtown area on Monday on charges of carrying a piece of ‘fake gold’.

According to police, the arrest was made based on secret information that was received by East Guwahati Police through a reliable source. The arrested person has been identified as Shyam Kumar, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the accused Shyam Kumar. Police also recovered a hammer, a chisel & one mobile phone from his possession.

"The investigation of the case is underway", police officials said.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam police foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 34 cattle heads from a bus in the Nagaon district.

Police had input that cattle were being smuggled near the Kaliabor area and set up a Naka checking accordingly. Police intercepted a vehicle in the Missa area near Kaliabor and found 34 cattle heads. However, the driver and others escaped from the spot.

"Based on secret information, we had set up a Naka checking in front of Missa police outpost and intercepted a vehicle. After seeing our team, the driver of the bus and other persons fled from the area. During checking, we found 34 cattle heads inside the bus. The bus was coming from Jakhalabandha side towards Meghalaya," a police official said.