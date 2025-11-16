Bikalpa: How One Woman’s Innovation Is Shaping an Alternative for Everyday Essentials

Bikalpa, an Assamese word that means an alternative or another way forward, has quietly become just that for a growing number of people. What began as a small pandemic experiment has now taken shape as a catalogue of more than thirty-five skin and beauty care products rooted in simple, natural ingredients.

The story starts in 2020, when founder and trustee Bipasha Sarma and her husband were expecting their first child. The search for safer options pushed her to look beyond the chemical-heavy products that dominated store shelves. She began experimenting at home, first with a tangerine-peel sanitizer, then with honey wax, aloe vera blends and other gentle, plant-based formulations. Before long, these trials became the foundation of Bikalpa.

The brand didn’t emerge from the boardroom, It grew out of personal need and a quiet determination to create something healthier and more honest. But entering a niche ruled by massive companies came with real challenges.

Bipasha is candid about the struggle; limited manpower, the demanding nature of marketing, and the constant pressure of competing with well-funded brands that rely on synthetic additives to scale fast. She brought in interns when she could, but maintaining momentum wasn’t always easy.

Even so, Bikalpa kept moving. The brand didn’t stay confined to online shelves or home production. Bipasha and her brainchild have been part of Nandinii since its very first edition, becoming familiar faces at the event. Beyond that, Bikalpa has showcased its work at Alchiringa and several other cultural and entrepreneurial platforms. Corporate gifting emerged as one of its strongest offerings, giving the brand a distinct space in the market. And on regular days, they ship products across India through online orders, keeping their presence alive far beyond Assam.

What this really means is that Bikalpa is still expanding its reach while staying anchored to its core idea — natural products that don’t cut corners. Bipasha’s long-term vision is even bigger. She hopes to eventually cultivate and produce her own raw materials, strengthening quality and independence from end to end.

From a single apartment to standing alongside multimillion-dollar competitors, the journey has been anything but simple. But there’s a quiet resilience in the way Bikalpa grows; steady, thoughtful, and driven by belief. And the future seems to have room for exactly that.