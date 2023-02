Noted Assamese poet-lyricist Birinchi Kumar Medhi passed away on Wednesday. He was under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and breathed his last today.

He was well-known as a lyricist of Akashbani Guwahati. He retired as Professor of Anthropology of Gauhati University.

Notably, the creator of the popular song titled 'Jidina Mok Bichari Napaba' has composed many heart touching songs based on poetry.