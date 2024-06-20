Bishnu Rabha Diwas: Assam Pays Tribute to Legendary Cultural Icon with Statewide Events

Assam reverently observes “Bishnu Rabha Diwas” every year on June 20th to pay tributes to the legendary cultural icon and activist Bishnu Prasad Rabha.
Known as ‘Kalaguru’, Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a multifaceted genius whose contributions to Assamese culture, literature, music, dance, and social reformation continue to inspire generations.
His artistic prowess spanned various domains - he was a poet, musician, dancer, actor, and painter. Rabha's works reflect a deep connection with Assam's cultural heritage, as well as a progressive vision for its future. Rabha composed numerous songs that are still cherished today for their melodious tunes and meaningful lyrics.
Several cultural events have been organized across the state to mark the legendary icon’s death anniversary. On June 20, 1969, this great personality breathed his last in Assam’s Tezpur. Cultural programs, musical performances, poetry recitations, and art exhibitions have been organized to celebrate Rabha's contributions. Schools and colleges are holding special events where students perform his songs, recite his poems, and learn about his life and work.
The day also witnesses the presentation of the Bishnu Rabha Award in Assam, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts, literature, and social work. This time, the awards ceremony to be held at Darrang College will honor luminaries such as Dharmeshwar Nath and Durlabh Bhattacharjee, revered for their profound impact on Assamese folk artistry.