BJP Accused of Politicizing Orunodoi Scheme and Presenting Election-Centric Budget

The BJP-led Assam government is facing allegations of politicizing the Orunodoi scheme and structuring the 2025-26 state budget with an election-centric approach. Opposition parties have criticized the ruling government for allegedly manipulating welfare programs and financial policies for political gains.

Allegations of Manipulation in the Orunodoi Scheme

Opposition leaders claim that the BJP has deviated from the Orunodoi scheme’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by allowing party leaders to handpick beneficiaries instead of selecting them through Gram Sabhas. There are accusations that BJP and AGP ministers have independently compiled beneficiary lists, sidelining the mandated selection process.

It has also been alleged that BJP workers have been included in the scheme, violating its original guidelines. Reports suggest that in multiple constituencies, people were induced to join the BJP with the promise of Orunodoi benefits. Additionally, Congress workers were allegedly threatened with the removal of their names from the scheme unless they switched allegiance to the BJP.

Furthermore, critics claim that names of women unaffiliated with the BJP have been removed from the existing beneficiary list. The opposition has also accused the ruling party of misrepresenting the Lakhpati Baideo scheme, falsely claiming that all rural women will become millionaires, despite the scheme being a Central Government initiative.

Budget Criticism and Revenue Shortfalls

The opposition has also raised concerns over Assam’s 2025-26 budget, arguing that the government is unable to generate the revenue it projects. In the previous fiscal year, only 30% of the estimated revenue was collected, and in the current budget, projections suggest only 70% of the targeted revenue will be achieved.

According to reports, the state government will require ₹48,000 crore solely for the payment of salaries to government employees. Additionally, ₹16,000 crore will be needed to pay interest on state loans. Critics argue that the government has created more beneficiaries than actual voters in the state, raising concerns about fiscal sustainability.

Since 2021, the Assam government has reportedly spent approximately ₹370 crore on advertisements. After all major expenditures, only ₹35,000 crore is expected to be available for the state’s overall development, sparking concerns over the government’s spending priorities.

Opposition leaders claim that the Chief Minister has structured the budget purely with electoral motives, prioritizing political strategies over long-term development. The ruling party, however, has yet to respond to these allegations.

