BJP Assam Appoints 16 New State Spokespersons to Boost Communication

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit on Saturday appointed 16 new party leaders as official state spokespersons. The appointments were announced by the state BJP president, Dilip Saikia, and are aimed at strengthening the party’s communication and outreach across Assam.

The newly appointed state spokespersons include Ranjib Kumar Sharma, Kalyan Gogoi, Suranjan Dutta, Jayanta Kr. Goswami, Dr. Debojit Mahanta, Kamal Kumar Medhi, Dr. Sayed Mominul Aowal, Banendra Kumar Mushahary, Mita Nath Bora, Dr. Zafreen Mehjabin, Brajen Mahanta, Kishor Bhattacharjee, Manas Sarania, Manoj Dhanowar, Dr. Angkita Dutta, Pranjal Kalita.

The state BJP president emphasized that these appointments are part of the party’s strategy to enhance communication with the public and to represent the party’s viewpoints more effectively in media interactions.

Copies of the announcement have been sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, BJP national leaders, and state party office bearers for information and necessary action.

