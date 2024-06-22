Assam

BJP Assam Pradesh Assigns Responsibilities for Upcoming Assembly By-Elections

Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been assigned the role of by-election convener.
On Saturday, Bhabesh Kalita, President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, designated senior functionaries to oversee preparations for the upcoming Assembly by-elections.

Responsibilities Assigned:

  1. By-election Convener:

    • Diplu Ranjan Sarma

  2. Sidli Legislative Constituency:

    • In Charge: Ajay Rai, Rajeev Brahma, Bibhuti Borgayary

  3. Bongaigaon Legislative Constituency:

    • In Charge: Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Banadeep Deka, Arup Dey

  4. Samaguri Legislative Constituency:

    • In Charge: Jeetu Goswami, Anil Saikia, Mahendra Konwar

  5. Dholai Legislative Constituency:

    • In Charge: Kaushik Roy, Karnad Purkayastha, Shashanka Paul

  6. Behali Legislative Constituency:

    • In Charge: Dulen Nayak, Diganta Kalita, Bhuban Pegu

These appointments highlight BJP Assam Pradesh's strategic approach to the upcoming by-elections, ensuring focused leadership and organizational readiness across key constituencies.

