BJP Assam Pradesh Assigns Responsibilities for Upcoming Assembly By-Elections

On Saturday, Bhabesh Kalita, President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, designated senior functionaries to oversee preparations for the upcoming Assembly by-elections.
Responsibilities Assigned:
By-election Convener:
Diplu Ranjan Sarma
Sidli Legislative Constituency:
In Charge: Ajay Rai, Rajeev Brahma, Bibhuti Borgayary
Bongaigaon Legislative Constituency:
In Charge: Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Banadeep Deka, Arup Dey
Samaguri Legislative Constituency:
In Charge: Jeetu Goswami, Anil Saikia, Mahendra Konwar
Dholai Legislative Constituency:
In Charge: Kaushik Roy, Karnad Purkayastha, Shashanka Paul
Behali Legislative Constituency:
In Charge: Dulen Nayak, Diganta Kalita, Bhuban Pegu
These appointments highlight BJP Assam Pradesh's strategic approach to the upcoming by-elections, ensuring focused leadership and organizational readiness across key constituencies.