BJP Leader Found Dead in Assam’s Charaideo, Family Allege Murder

Sensation erupted in Assam’s Charaideo district on Tuesday following the mysterious death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, reports said.
According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Kartik Urang, a former student leader and the President of BJP’s Borhat Sah Morcha.
The family members of Urang stated that he was missing since 9 pm on Monday. His body was recovered from the Balijan River today.
The BJP leader’s body had clear marks of brutal injuries, after which the family and BJP Yuva Morcha alleged that this was a case of planned murder.