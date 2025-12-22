BJP spokesperson Sparks Outrage Over Remarks on ‘Miya Muslim’ Community

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the BJP state spokesperson made a series of controversial remarks regarding the so-called “Miya Muslim” community.

Sharma claimed that for this community, religion supersedes language and culture, asserting that they are always ready to commit “adharma” in the name of religion.

He cited recent and historical violent incidents to underline his point, including the horrific murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, and violent attacks against Assamese citizens during the Assam Movement in places like Mangaldoi, Dhulapara, and Lalethaput in Tezpur.

Sharma recalled the 1983 killings in Darang district, where Assamese individuals were murdered brutally, and compared these with Das’s killing, stating that the motives were similar: aggression and religious dominance.

“For ‘Miya Muslims,’ religion comes first. Language, culture, and other identities are never a priority. Establishing political dominance through religious aggression has been their longstanding practice globally,” Sharma said.

He further alleged that the rise in population is used to establish political dominance, which often results in cruel persecution of other communities.

Pointing to Bangladesh, he noted that although Hindus and Muslims share the Bengali language and culture, religious majorities have allegedly forced conversions and committed atrocities against minority Hindus. Sharma described the killing of Dipu Chandra Das as an example of this mentality.

During the press conference, BJP panellists Priyanka Tamuli and Geetarth Bora were also present. Sharma drew attention to over 1 lakh madrassas in Bangladesh allegedly run by the Jamaat-e-Islami, which, according to international media, train students in ways that promote extremism.

He claimed that Assam has secretly established a similar number of madrassas in government control, following curricula that do not differ substantially from those in Bangladesh and Pakistan-run institutions like the Haqani Network.

“Such madrassas generally operate according to Sharia law and cultivate ideologies that are inimical to human civilisation,” Sharma added.

Sharma’s remarks have sparked concerns among various sections of society, as they touch upon sensitive communal and cross-border issues.