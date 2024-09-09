BJP Membership Drive in Assam Hits 13 Lakh in First Week: CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that approximately 13 lakh people have registered as BJP members in the state within the first week of the party’s nationwide membership drive.
The drive, which commenced on September 2, aims to exceed last year's membership tally of 18 lakh.
Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma stated, “The nationwide membership drive is underway, involving both the renewal of existing memberships and the enrollment of new members.” He added that as of Monday morning, 12.90 lakh individuals, including new registrants, had joined the party.
Sarma emphasized the party's strong performance, noting, “In just seven days, we have achieved around 13 lakh new members, making Assam one of the top five states in terms of membership growth.” The drive is scheduled to continue until September 25. Sarma urged the public to enroll by giving a missed call to 8800002024.
During his visit to the party office, Sarma reviewed the progress of the membership drive in Guwahati. He expressed optimism about surpassing last year's figure and indicated that manual forms would be used in villages without internet access to facilitate registrations.
Sarma had also renewed his membership at a special event held at the state party headquarters on September 3.