BJP MP Demands CBI Probe Into Deaths Of Two Assam Men In Mizoram

BJP leader and Lok Sabha member from Assam’s Silchar Rajdeep Roy has alleged a police cover-up in the deaths of two cousins in Mizoram and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha, Roy had demanded a CBI investigation into what he described as “killings” of Pravin Singh (45) and his cousin brother Nripen Singh (49) in Mizoram earlier this month.

"I have requested Home Minister Amit Shah to ask the CBI to probe into the killings of two brothers in Mizoram. This is a serious case... truth must be unearthed," he told reporters.

The deceased were residents of Dholai in the Cachar district of southern Assam.

Roy said the duo drove an oil tanker recently to Mizoram from Assam. While returning, Pravin was brutally assaulted and was eventually murdered.

Locals then nabbed his brother Nripen and handed him over to Mizoram Police.

Nripen was then arrested and charged with murdering Pravin.

"Mizoram Police tortured Nripen and obtained his signature on a blank paper on which a confession note admitting to Pravin's murder was later written. Nripen was then shifted to Aizawl central jail," Rajdeep Roy said.

“On February 8, Nripen, while in Aizawl central jail according to Mizoram police, committed suicide. This is just unbelievable," he added.