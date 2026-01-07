“BJP Planned Voter List Deletions in 60 Constituencies,” Alleges Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday escalated his allegations of voter list manipulation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announcing that he will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and, if necessary, the courts.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi alleged that senior BJP leaders were involved in plans to delete voters’ names from electoral rolls in at least 60 Assembly constituencies, particularly in areas that do not support the ruling party. He claimed that instructions were issued to carry out the deletions by the 12th of this month.

Gogoi specifically named Minister Ashok Singhal, accusing him of being actively involved in efforts to alter voter lists across multiple constituencies. He also demanded that the video conference (VC) footage involving BJP leader Dilip Saikia be immediately secured, preserved, and made public.

Claiming to have photographic evidence, Gogoi said the BJP would have denied the existence of the VC had he not produced proof. “Since I have photos, they cannot deny it,” he said, alleging that the party is now attempting to backtrack from the discussions.

The Raijor Dal leader further claimed that Dilip Saikia appeared visibly unsettled during a press conference earlier in the day and alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had reprimanded Saikia for making such remarks in public.

Issuing a direct challenge to the Chief Minister and the Assam BJP president, Gogoi said both should accompany him to the Kamakhya Temple to take an oath. “We will take an oath at Kamakhya Temple tomorrow or the day after and bring out the truth,” he said. Gogoi added that if his allegations are proven false, he would resign not only from his MLA post but also from active politics.

Raising constituency-specific concerns, Gogoi questioned alleged voter deletions in Sivasagar, claiming there are no ‘Miya’ voters in the constituency. He accused Ashok Singhal, whom he described as an outsider, of being “busy altering votes in 60 constituencies.”

Gogoi also claimed growing dissent within the BJP, alleging that around 30 BJP MLAs are unhappy and that several of them are in touch with his party. “If we want, we can induct them within a week,” he said.

Terming the issue a serious threat to democracy, Gogoi reiterated that he would formally approach the Election Commission and warned of legal action if corrective steps are not taken.

Also Read: “If You’re Sad, Watch His Facebook Live,” CM Sarma Takes Swipe at Akhil Gogoi