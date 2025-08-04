“BJP Reviving Secret Killings Playbook”: Akhil Gogoi Warns of Bloodshed Ahead of 2026

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of preparing the ground for political violence and fratricidal conflict ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing Pratidin Time after attending a series of public meetings in Assam’s Nagaon district, Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister’s recent statement about arming Assamese youth was not only inflammatory but reminiscent of the dark days of “secret killings” during the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) regime.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is now resorting to what I call the ultimate weapon—arming the youth of Assam to provoke internal strife and possibly even political assassinations. It reminds us of the AGP era, when under Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s leadership, a climate of fear and violence was deliberately created through covert killings,” Gogoi said.

The MLA’s comments come in the wake of Chief Minister Sarma's controversial public declaration that lethal weapons would be handed over to local youth in the name of self-defence and law enforcement. Gogoi said such a statement was not just irresponsible, but “an open threat to Assam’s democracy.”

Raijor Dal to Contest in BTR

Gogoi also revealed that Raijor Dal will field candidates in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the upcoming elections. He claimed that the decision has already unsettled established regional parties in the area, including the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) led by Pramod Boro.

“We will contest in the BTR. The people there want real change, not controlled politics. Our entry has already created fear in the minds of Hagrama Mohilary and Pramod Boro, because we represent a truly independent and people's alternative,” he said.

Gogoi further indicated that Raijor Dal would aggressively campaign in BTR in the coming months, targeting constituencies where political discontent is brewing.

On Opposition Unity: “Let Congress Come Forward”

When asked about the possibility of opposition unity ahead of the 2026 polls, Gogoi clarified that Raijor Dal is not keen on proactively pursuing any alliance with the Congress, despite their shared anti-BJP stance.

“There have been enough rounds of discussions in the past. Raijor Dal will not initiate talks with the Congress anymore. If they want an alliance, they are welcome to approach us. Our doors are open for dialogue, but we will no longer take the first step,” he asserted.

Gogoi’s firm remarks come at a time when several opposition parties in Assam have been exploring the idea of forming a united front to take on the BJP. However, trust deficits and competing ambitions continue to challenge any cohesive alliance.

A Warning Shot Ahead of 2026

Akhil Gogoi’s sharp criticism and strategic announcements appear to signal Raijor Dal’s intent to expand beyond its Upper Assam base and emerge as a broader anti-establishment force. By invoking the spectre of political violence and challenging the BJP’s stronghold in BTR, Gogoi has sought to position himself as both a whistleblower and a contender in Assam’s changing political landscape.

