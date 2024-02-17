Bodo Translation Of Swapna Bezbarua's Book 'Hagrama Mohilary' Launched

The Bodo translation of the recently published book titled '' by senior journalist and eminent writer Swapna Bezbarua of Asomiya Pratidin was unveiled in Assam's Kalaigaon on Saturday. The book, translated by Rajani Barjauwari, was released at a crowded meeting in the presence of former BTC chief executive member and BPF party president Hagrama Mohilary at the open meeting hall of Kalaigaon Progressive People's Forum.
In the book launch speech, Kampha Borgoyari said that Bodo-speaking boys, girls and the public got the opportunity to read the book 'Hagrama Mohilary' in their own language from today onwards. Through the book, the reading community will get to know how to go through the social, political problems and conflicts faced in the BTC region.
He also called upon the author and publisher to add some more information about Hagrama Mohilary in the next edition of the book and appreciated the author of the book, Swapna Bezbarua, for her efforts.
Writer Swapna Bezbarua also spoke about some of the reasons behind the creation of the book at the meeting which was presided over by the book's publisher Ujjwal Bora who called it historical.
The book's protagonist Hagrama Mohilary and translator Rajani Borjauwari contributed to the release of the book. Former MLAs Emmanuel Musahari, Kamali Basumatary, BPF vice-president Robinson Musahari, former MCLA Pradeep Daimary, writer Ditimani Gogoi and others were present at the meeting.