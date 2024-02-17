Bodo Translation Of Swapna Bezbarua's Book 'Hagrama Mohilary' Launched

In the book launch speech, Kampha Borgoyari said that Bodo-speaking boys, girls and the public got the opportunity to read the book 'Hagrama Mohilary' in their own language from today onwards. Through the book, the reading community will get to know how to go through the social, political problems and conflicts faced in the BTC region.

He also called upon the author and publisher to add some more information about Hagrama Mohilary in the next edition of the book and appreciated the author of the book, Swapna Bezbarua, for her efforts.