BTC Elections 2025 Underway; Assam CM Urges Voters to Participate

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) council election is being held today as per the pre-scheduled programme of the State Election Commission. Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 4 PM across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The counting of votes has been fixed for September 26.

According to official data, a total of 26,57,927 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election. This includes 13,23,399 male voters, 13,34,521 female voters, and 17 voters belonging to the ‘others’ category. By comparison, the 2020 BTC election had a total electorate of 23,87,046.

Polling is being conducted in 3,359 polling stations, an increase from 3,146 in the 2020 polls. The election will decide representatives for all 40 council constituencies. Of these seats, 30 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 5 for non-tribal communities (Non-ST), and 5 are open to all candidates.

The 40 constituencies where voting is being held today include:

Parbatjhora (ST), Baukhungri (ST), Salbari (ST), Khairabari (ST), Guma (Open), Salakati (ST), Koklabari (ST), Bhergaon (ST), Srirampur (Non-ST), Chirang (ST), Dihira (Open), Nonoi Serfang (Non-ST), Jamduar (ST), Chirang Duar (ST), Mushalpur (ST), Khaling Duar (ST), Charaibil (ST), Kajalgaon (ST), Baganpara (ST), Mudaibari (Open), Kashugaon (ST), Nichima (ST), Darangajuli (ST), Harisinga (ST), Dotma (ST), Subaijhar (ST), Nagrijuli (Non-ST), Dhanshri (ST), Fakiragram (Non-ST), Manas Serfang (ST), Goibari (ST), Bhairabkund (ST), Banargaon (ST), Thuribari (Open), Suklai Serfang (ST), Panshnai Serfang (Non-ST), Debargaon (ST), Mathanguri (Open), Goreswar (ST), and Routa (ST).

Ahead of the polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to urge voters in the BTR to exercise their franchise and make the elections a success. In his message, the CM emphasized that every vote counts in shaping the region’s future and encouraged all eligible voters to participate actively.

With heightened security and arrangements at polling stations, authorities are ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process in the BTR, which plays a crucial role in the governance of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

