BJP National Prez JP Nadda Highlights Achievements and Vision During Assam Campaign

BJP National President JP Nadda embarked on a vigorous campaign trail in Assam, addressing enthusiastic crowds in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri districts. Speaking at a public meeting held at Green Field in Kokrajhar, Nadda rallied support for UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary while showcasing the BJP's commitment to the region's progress.
In his address, Nadda emphasized the transformative impact of BJP governance in Assam, citing the restoration of peace and stability in Bodoland and across the state as a pivotal achievement. He lauded the BJP government's efforts in revoking the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 70 percent of the Northeast, signaling a significant step towards fostering trust and harmony in the region.
Highlighting infrastructural advancements, Nadda announced a substantial increase in the railway budget for Assam, quadrupling previous allocations. He also heralded the establishment of eight new airports and the forthcoming creation of two tribal museums in the North East, underscoring the government's commitment to preserving cultural heritage.
Moreover, Nadda commended the extensive development of road infrastructure, with over 6,000 kilometers of roads constructed across the North East, facilitating connectivity and accessibility for residents. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for spearheading a paradigm shift in policy towards the region, prioritizing inclusive growth and empowerment.
Simultaneously, Nadda addressed a fervent gathering in Udalguri-Darrang District, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received by the BJP across the state. He attributed the widespread endorsement to the people's trust in the party's governance and their unwavering belief in PM Modi's leadership.
"The enthusiasm of the people here and the massive support for the BJP across the state are a testament to the people's trust in our governance and their belief in our ability to fulfill their aspirations. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the people of Assam have already decided to eliminate any obstacles in the path of inclusive development with the call of Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar," Nadda proclaimed.
As the campaign intensifies, Nadda's assurances of continued progress and prosperity under BJP rule resonate strongly with voters, shaping the discourse leading up to the impending elections.