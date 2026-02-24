The one-day Budget Session (Vote on Account) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly for 2026 was held on Monday at the BTC Legislative Assembly, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

The session was presided over by Speaker Tridib Daimari and began with the Question Hour, where members from both the treasury and opposition benches raised several issues concerning public welfare and development. Among the key matters discussed were Public Health Engineering (PHE), Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backwards Classes (WPT & BC), human-elephant conflict, agriculture, education, land and revenue-related concerns.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary presented the Vote on Account Budget for the financial year 2026 during the session. The Supplementary Demand (III) for Grants under the Normal Budget was placed at Rs 10,120 lakh, which amounts to Rs 101.20 crore. The proposed allocation includes funds drawn from the government’s State Own Priority Development (SOPD) schemes as well as the BTC’s internal revenue resources.

After discussions and deliberations by the members, the House passed the Vote on Account Budget.

During the proceedings, Speaker Tridib Daimari also announced the report of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) under Rule 230 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the BTC Legislative Assembly for the Budget Session (Vote on Account), 2026. Additionally, the names of members constituting the Panel of Chairmen under Rule 9(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business were declared.

