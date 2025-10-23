Suspected Bomb Blast Hits Railway Track in Assam’s Kokrajhar, Trains Delayed

Tension prevailed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district after a suspected bomb explosion damaged a section of railway track between Salakati and Kokrajhar in the early hours of Thursday. The blast occurred around 1:00 am along the Alipurduar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), briefly disrupting train movement on the route.

The incident came to light when the train manager of a goods train (UP Azara Sugar) reported an unusual heavy jerk while passing through the section. The train was immediately halted and a preliminary inspection revealed that a portion of the track and several sleepers had been damaged, indicating a possible blast.

Teams from the Assam Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and intelligence agencies reached the site shortly after the incident. Bomb disposal squads and forensic experts have begun examining the debris to confirm the nature of the explosive used.

“We are treating this as a suspected case of sabotage. The investigation is underway and security has been tightened in the area,” a senior police official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Train services on the affected stretch were suspended for several hours as engineers worked through the night to restore the track. Rail traffic resumed at around 5:25 am after emergency repair work was completed. However, at least eight trains were delayed due to the disruption.

Patrolling has now been intensified along vulnerable railway sections in lower Assam, especially with recent intelligence inputs hinting at renewed movements of certain insurgent groups in the region.

Local residents living near the site said they heard a loud explosion shortly after midnight. “The sound shook the nearby houses. We thought it was a transformer blast at first, but later learned it had happened on the tracks,” said a resident of Salakati.

An official statement from the Northeast Frontier Railway is expected later in the day. Meanwhile, authorities have not ruled out the involvement of extremist elements and are examining all angles, including sabotage.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

