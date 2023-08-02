Kokrajhar Decked up for Inaugural Ceremony of 132nd Edition of Durand Cup

The 132nd Edition of Durand Cup will witness participation of 24 teams, including one team each from Nepal and Bangladesh, which are set to return to the folds of Durand Cup Tournament after a gap of 27 years. A total of 12 teams of the Indian Super League (ISL), five teams of I-League and Downtown Heroes FC of I-League 2, a club based in Srinagar are participating in the tournament. All three teams of Armed Forces are also set to showcase their sporting skills along with a local team of Bodoland FC.