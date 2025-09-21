LIVE | BTR Elections: Polling to Begin Across 5 Districts Today

Polling will begin in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to elect its 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Over 26.7 lakh voters will decide the fate of 316 candidates across 3,359 polling stations in Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang.

This year’s polls will be a three-way contest between ruling UPPL, BJP, and former ruling party BPF — with Congress, GSP and the newly formed APB also in the fray.

Stay tuned here for real-time updates, key battles, voter turnout, candidate reactions, and results analysis through the day.Bodoland Territorial Region