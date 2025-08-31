Parbatjhora Villagers Threaten Poll Boycott Over Decades of Neglect

With the BTC elections looming, residents of a remote village in Parbatjhora, Kokrajhar district, have taken a bold stand—vowing to boycott the polls in protest against years of neglect and deteriorating infrastructure.

The village lies along a perilous stretch from Modati Third Block to Modati Market under the Modati VCDC. For decades, this treacherous road has been a daily ordeal for villagers, including hundreds of schoolchildren, who risk their lives just to commute.

Since India’s independence, successive governments—Congress, BJP, and now the UPPL-led administration in the BTC—have largely ignored the village’s pressing needs. Political promises have remained unfulfilled, leaving the local population frustrated and marginalized.

In a rare display of grassroots defiance, villagers staged a protest demanding action, targeting the inaction of local leaders. They specifically criticized Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, and Munmun Brahma, the local BPF MCLA, alleging that Brahma has never visited the village since being elected.

One villager stated, “Since 1947, many generations have come and gone. From Congress to BJP, no government has ever taken steps to develop our village. Today, the VCDC is under BJP, our local MCLA from BPF has never visited even after taking votes. No government—past or present—has come to see our condition.”

The villagers have issued a stern warning: unless immediate steps are taken to repair roads and improve transportation, they will exercise their right to boycott the upcoming BTC elections.