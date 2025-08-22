Pre-Poll Violence in BTR: Assam Govt Scheme Plaque Vandalized in Udalguri

As the BTC elections draw closer, political parties across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are busy with their campaigns. However, instances of election-related violence have also begun to surface.

In a disturbing incident on Thursday night, miscreants reportedly vandalized and tore apart a plaque of a development scheme that was scheduled to be inaugurated today by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. The incident occurred in Udalguri district's Bhergaon.

Meanwhile, following the incident, BJP workers present at the site immediately informed the police and urged a probe to identify the culprits. Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

