Projects Worth Rs 570 Crore Inaugurated in Four Days in BTR: BJP Assam

Main spokesperson of BJP, Manoj Baruah, placed his opinion that the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated projects worth 570 crore rupees in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) within four days for the collective development of all the areas of Assam and it’s communities and provided a significant mark to the development of the area.
Addressing the presser, Baruah said that bridge of 193.48 metres connecting the roads of Baksa and Tamulpur district, foundation stone for various developments in 40 acres of land established in Baksa, and with the aim of establishing an office of the district commissioner, the government has put forward various schemes. On the other hand, with the aim of developing BTR, the government has spent 53 crore rupees in building a bridge of 819.05 metres connecting Kashikotra-Basugaon-Talguri and railway overbridge, and inaugurates a 52 metre bridge worth 11 crore rupees over the Kuklong river.
Also, the Chief Minister begins the journey of progress in BTR by establishing the foundation stone for modern projects worth 39 crore rupees in Kajalgaon, and foundation for the development of a road of 44.77 km in length within the Assam Mala scheme established, 10.75 crore rupees for the advancement of Panbari-Bijni road, water supply programme in the Champawati-Bahugaon area worth 132 crore rupees under Jal Jeevan Mission, and water supply scheme in Saorang-Bahugaon. Thus, State BJP commented that it is hilarious for the opposition to criticise after this series of developmental projects established in four days itself, stated Baruah.
On the other hand, the BJP spokesperson says regarding the joining programme of Congress, “Baharambhe Laghukriya” that even the lowest result of the publicity done by the Congress President, Bhupen Bora and the other Congress leaders was not achieved.
Further, BJP placed the opinion that the Congress spreading rumours that the aforesaid joining programme would create earthquakes and storm is a matter of joke. That is why, BJP says that it is of no use for Bhupen Bora to satisfy himself by commenting that “Picture Abhi Baki Hai” in the trailer screening.