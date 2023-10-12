Projects Worth Rs 570 Crore Inaugurated in Four Days in BTR: BJP Assam

Also, the Chief Minister begins the journey of progress in BTR by establishing the foundation stone for modern projects worth 39 crore rupees in Kajalgaon, and foundation for the development of a road of 44.77 km in length within the Assam Mala scheme established, 10.75 crore rupees for the advancement of Panbari-Bijni road, water supply programme in the Champawati-Bahugaon area worth 132 crore rupees under Jal Jeevan Mission, and water supply scheme in Saorang-Bahugaon. Thus, State BJP commented that it is hilarious for the opposition to criticise after this series of developmental projects established in four days itself, stated Baruah.