UPPL-BPF Alliance? Ball in Hagrama's Court: Urkhao Gwra Brahma

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Cabinet Minister and senior UPPL leader Urkhao Gwra Brahma on Tuesday stated that the possibility of an alliance between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) rests entirely on BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Speaking during a review visit to the newly constructed Eklavya Model Residential School at Daodhara in Baksa, Brahma was candid when asked about the prospect of a UPPL-BPF tie-up. “If Hagrama Mohilary comes forward with an open mind and without any preconditions, UPPL is willing to consider an alliance,” Brahma said. “But if the idea is used merely as political rhetoric without sincerity, that won’t work.”

The remarks come amid growing speculation over renewed political realignments in BTR, with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) having earlier floated the idea of a UPPL-BPF understanding to consolidate Bodo political representation. However, Brahma clarified that no formal discussion has yet taken place between BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary and UPPL president and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

“There are some formulas to be worked out. If that happens, a political understanding is possible,” he added, hinting at the possibility of negotiations but stressing the need for mutual sincerity.

UPPL Asserts Independence Ahead of Polls

While leaving the door open for talks, Brahma made it clear that the UPPL is fully prepared to go solo in the upcoming BTC elections if necessary. “We are not waiting for anyone, nor are we dependent on any other party,” he asserted. “This time, we’re confident that UPPL will achieve the magic number. We have no doubts.”

The strong statement from Brahma signals that the ruling party in BTR is positioning itself from a place of strength, despite talks of unity in the Bodo political landscape.

Review of Eklavya School Ahead of CM Visit

Earlier in the day, Minister Brahma visited the Daodhara-based Eklavya Model Residential School to assess final preparations ahead of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled visit on August 4. The Chief Minister is set to formally inaugurate the newly constructed institution, which aims to boost educational opportunities for tribal students in the region.

“All classrooms and supporting infrastructure have been completed. Since the Chief Minister himself is coming, I reviewed the on-ground work,” Brahma said during the inspection.