UPPL’s First Candidate List Signals Strong Ground Mobilization Ahead of BTC Polls

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has witnessed a surge of enthusiasm at the grassroots level following the announcement of its first phase of candidate tickets, signaling growing organizational strength ahead of the upcoming elections.
The ruling party on Thursday released its first list of 18 candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls. The list, signed by BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, includes several senior leaders and influential figures.
Among the prominent names, former minister Chandan Brahma has been fielded from the Kajalgaon constituency. UPPL general secretary Raju Narzary will contest from Sorabil, while Wilson Hasda has been named the candidate for Sreerampur. Veteran leader and former BTC Deputy Chief Rabiram Brahma will contest from Banargaon constituency.
Party insiders suggest that the careful mix of senior leaders and grassroots representatives in the first list reflects UPPL’s strategy to consolidate its hold and project stability ahead of the crucial elections.
