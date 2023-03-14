Body of Assam University Student Found Under Mysterious Circumstances

In a tragic incident, the body of a student was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Cachar district.

The student was pursuing his studies at the Assam University in Silchar.

According to sources, the boy’s body was recovered from his rented house in Silchar’s Irongmara.

The deceased student has been identified as Serching Tokbi, a resident of Karbi Anglong.

He was a third semester student pursuing Master of Science at the university.

Reportedly, the student was recovered in an unconscious state in his room. Though he was rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

The police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of Tokbi.