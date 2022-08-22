Body of Missing Student Recovered from Brahmaputra River

The body of Nayan Brahma has been recovered from the Brahmaputra River at Panikhaiti in Kamrup district of Assam on Monday morning.

Nayan Brahma, a student of class VII, had gone missing after he came to take a bath in the river on Sunday.

His body was recovered from the same place from which he was missing.

The locals of the area saw the body floating in the water this morning. They recovered the body from the water and informed the police about the same.

Nayan was a student of Swahid Kushal Konwar High School in Guwahati.