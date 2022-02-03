Bokajan: Police Seize 660 Gram of Drugs, 2 Held

In a massive operation launched by Bokajan Police, a huge consignment of drugs has been seized and also apprehended two drug peddlers.

Police informed that they have seized 660 gram of drugs which was brought in a Wagonr car without a number plate. The drugs were brought in 51 soap cases.

Police seized the drugs while it was being carried from Dimapur to Guwahati.

Police further informed that the drug peddlers have supplied the drugs to Drugs mafia Baba Hazarika who was apprehended on January 4.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Asukh and S Sila who hails from Sumakdima in Nagaland.

The market value of the drugs is around Rs. 5crore, said police.