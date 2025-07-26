Bokakhat’s Rural Poor Battle Water Crisis; MLA Atul Bora Faces Heat

While Assam’s Bokakhat constituency may showcase signs of development on the surface, the reality in its remote areas tells a different story.

Advertisment

In Ward No. 8 of the West Kaziranga Gaon Panchayat, residents continue to struggle daily for a basic necessity - hygienic drinking water.

As per sources, the villagers have no access to clean water and are forced to draw water from what is essentially a pond, passed off as a makeshift well. This water, often murky and unfit for consumption, remains the only available source for the locals, especially women who bear the burden of fetching it.

Despite the tall promises under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the scheme has failed to reach this hilly and neglected part of the constituency. Not a single pipeline or water tap has been installed here to date. Villagers say they have submitted multiple petitions and appeals over the years, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

Residents expressed frustration, saying they are left to fend for themselves while their fundamental right to safe drinking water is denied. Women, in particular, struggle every day to collect water from the stagnant pond, which is not even remotely suitable for drinking.

Adding to their resentment is the absence of their elected representative, MLA Atul Bora. Locals claim that aside from election periods, the MLA has not visited their area even once during his two consecutive terms.

“Yes, we drink this water every day. No government scheme has ever reached us. We've approached the panchayat and the ward member many times, but no one listens to our problems. Just look at the water, it’s dirty and unhygienic. When it rains, we collect rainwater. Otherwise, this is the only water we have to survive on. We're completely helpless. We've written to every authority, but no one has responded,” said a local woman.

When asked if they had seen their local MLA, Atul Bora, she added, “We’ve never seen him. We don’t even know what he looks like. He has never come to this area.”

Another resident said, “It’s been 10 years since Atul Bora became our MLA, but we’ve never seen him. We have no choice - we’re forced to drink this water just to survive. We've been pleading for help, but no scheme has ever reached us.”