Bomb Blast In Assam's Tamulpur, No Casualties

A low-intensity blast has triggered panic in Assam’s Tamulpur on Thursday afternoon.

The blast occurred along Indo-Bhutan border near Sukanjuli Firing Range at No 1 Paharpur. No casualties were reported.

As per reports, the blast was triggered by a glitch that occurred during a training session of the 31 No Field Regiment of the Indian Army.

A house of one Parameshwar Hazdar was reportedly destroyed in the blast. His family members, including seven children, were fortunately saved.

Soon after, the Indian Army personnel reached the spot and apologized for the incident. They have assured to re-build the house that was damaged.

Police later reached the scene and controlled the situation.