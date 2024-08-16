Bomb Scare in Assam: Police Continue Search, Urge Public to Remain Calm

Continuing their search operations for the second day, the Assam Police recovered explosives in different locations of the state on Friday.
In Guwahati's Satgaon, a joint operation was organized by the police and army, which led to the discovery of bomb-like materials, sources said. The area was cordoned off by the police, and traffic on the route was restricted following the incident.
In another incident, bomb-like explosives were recovered in Last Gate earlier today. The explosives were covered with a bomb-resistant blanket. After nearly 26 hours of continuous operations, the explosive materials were recovered inside a tin, wrapped in polythene.
Further, search operations were conducted in the residence of former ULFA leader Anup Chetia in Tinsukia district’s Panitola area. The police searched on suspicion of bomb installation. Using metal detectors, they thoroughly searched the vicinity of Chetia's residence.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah has confirmed that, out of the eight locations previously reported, suspicious items were found in only four locations.
Speaking to media persons today, Diganta Barah said, "Suspicious materials were found in only four locations of Guwahati. The objects receovered at the sites do not have triggering mechanisms and are similar to those found yesterday. There is no risk of detonation. We urge the public not to panic."