Bomb Scare in Assam: Police Continue Search, Urge Public to Remain Calm

Meanwhile, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah has confirmed that, out of the eight locations previously reported, suspicious items were found in only four locations.

Speaking to media persons today, Diganta Barah said, "Suspicious materials were found in only four locations of Guwahati. The objects receovered at the sites do not have triggering mechanisms and are similar to those found yesterday. There is no risk of detonation. We urge the public not to panic."