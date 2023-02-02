Assam: Brother-Sister Duo Murdered In Bongaigaon

A brother-sister duo was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Bongaigaon on Wednesday night.

The incident was reported from Durgamari village.

According to information, the miscreants had barged into their house yesterday night and attacked the duo, resulting in their deaths.

The reason for the alleged murder is yet to be established.

The deceased duo has been identified as Ajmal Sheikh and Firoza Begum.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.