Assam: Cattle Owner Charged After Vande Bharat Train Hits His Cow

In a bizarre turn of events, a man was charged after his domesticated cow was involved in a collision with a Vande Bharat Express train in Assam’s Bongaigaon district recently.
The man, namely Umesh Brahma, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday night.
According to information received, Umesh’s cow was allegedly obstructing the path of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express train when the collision occurred. No injuries or casualties were reported, however, train services were briefly disrupted as a result.
Following an investigation, the RPF arrested Umesh for further investigation.
Last month, a southbound Vande Bharat express suffered extensive damage after the train hit a cattle near Nalbari Railway Station in Assam.
The Vande Bharat Express had hit a cattle near the railway station as a result of which the train suffered extensive damage. The front portion of the express came off the train.
It may be mentioned that the train suffering extensive damage was Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.