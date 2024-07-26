Bongaigaon

Assam: Dacoits Murder Bongaigaon Resident, Loot Cash and Jewelry

The dacoits ransacked the house, making off with gold, silver, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.
In a distressing incident, unidentified dacoits broke into a house in Assam's Bongaigaon district and murdered the resident before looting a significant amount of cash and valuables.

The incident occurred late Thursday night in Abhaypuri town.

The victim, identified as Piradhar Krishna Mandal, was reportedly alone at home when the crime took place. The dacoits ransacked the house, making off with gold, silver, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Upon being notified, local police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

An investigation is currently underway.

Kokrajhar Robbery Suspect Injured in Police Firing After Attempting to Flee
Assam police
Crime

