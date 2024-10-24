Assam: Flying Squad Seize Rs 4.53 Lakh in Bongaigaon

In a proactive measure ahead of the upcoming by-elections, Flying Squad authorities in Bongaigaon's Chakapara have seized Rs 4,53,421 during a vehicle search involving the registered vehicle AS19AC-3618.
The cash was reportedly recovered from an individual named Abdul Malek, highlighting the stringent surveillance being implemented as part of the election preparations.
Notably, Nine flying squad teams were deployed across five districts where bypolls are set to occur. Assam's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anurag Goel, made this announcement on October 18th, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
With 9,10,665 eligible voters, including 19 from the third gender, the by-elections will take place across 1,078 polling stations in the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri assembly constituencies.
These by-elections, set for November 13, follow the resignation of several MLAs who transitioned to parliamentary roles during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Key figures include BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai and AGP’s Phani Bhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon.