Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested In Bongaigaon for Alleged Bribery

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Monday arrested a Lat Mandal on alleged bribery charges in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.
The arrested individual has been identified as Gendu Mohan Nath, Lat Mandal, posted at the officer of the Circle Officer, Baitamari Revenue Circle under Bongaigaon district.
According to information received, Nath was trapped red-handed by the vigilance cell while he accepted demanded bribe in the office from the complainant for correction of land records.
Recently, the anti-corruption cell trapped and arrested a police official on bribery charges in Cachar. The arrest came after a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Ghungoor Out Post in Cachar had demanded Rs. 6000 as bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle of the complainant.
The tainted cop has been identified as ASI Noma Uddin Ahmed. Later, the ASI reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 4,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today in Ghungoor Out Post where Ahmed was caught in his residential quarters immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.