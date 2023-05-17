Assam: Youth Hacked To Death Over Gambling Dispute In Bongaigaon

The incident was reported on May 15 wherein the youth, identified as Pujaru Nath, was hacked to death by a machete by a fellow gambler over reasons unknown.

According to sources, a brawl broke out between the deceased youth and another individual namely Maneswar Rai. The fight quickly escalated and at one point Maneswar grabbed a machete and attacked Pujaru Nath, resulting in him sustaining grievous injuries.

The men were engaged in a gambling session inside a shop located at Abhaypuri town in the district.

Following the incident, Pujaru Nath was rushed to a hospital and was being treated. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police arrested Maneswar Rai for the alleged murder. Further investigation is on.

Recently, in a gruesome incident, unidentified miscreants attacked and killed one youth with a machete in Bokajan under Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The incident was reported at Tinglijan area in Bokajan where the miscreants attacked the youth, identified as Rimsan Marak, with a machete that ultimately killed him. After committing the crime, the culprits dumped his body in a field nearby.

After the recovery of the body, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain reasons behind the attack and nab the culprits involved in it.